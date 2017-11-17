This Amazon seller lost $400,000 in sales after being attacked by self-proclaimed 'virus of Amazon'

David Damavandi should be an Amazon success story.
Using the company's marketplace, the 31-year-old entrepreneur built a skin care business to more than $10 million in annual revenue in seven years, thanks in large part to having the most popular facial steamer on Amazon.com.
But rather than gearing up for Cyber Monday and a potential blockbuster holiday season, Damavandi's Los Angeles-based company, Pure Daily Care, is in crisis. For the bulk of 2017, he says he's been under assault by a rival brand named Krasr, which he says ripped off his top product, spoofed his email address and tricked customers into posting a barrage of negative reviews.
In one text message to Damavandi, a person purporting to represent Krasr called himself the "virus of Amazon" and threatened to put him out of business.
"Cash flow is dead," said Damavandi, who's already let go of half of his 12 employees. "These guys are putting people out of business overnight."
After a seven-week suspension from Amazon and $400,000 in estimated lost revenue, Damavandi's storefront -- Beauty Imports -- was reinstated on Nov. 8. Now he's sitting on hundreds of thousands of dollars of inventory that he has to sell at a deep discount to pay his suppliers and remaining employees.
The Krasr clone, meanwhile, was still listed as the best-selling product until CNBC told the company that the story was about to be published. According to Amazon's website, the product was unavailable for much of the day on Thursday and Pure Daily has now reclaimed the top spot.