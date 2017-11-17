Draghi sees stellar euro zone growth but says ECB needs 'patient, persistent approach'

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi said Friday that despite the improved economic situation in the euro zone, the central bank needs to be "patient" when normalizing monetary policy.

"This is reflected in the monetary policy decisions that we took last month. These aim to signal our growing confidence in the euro area economy, while also acknowledging that we must be patient and persistent for inflation to return sustainably to our objective," Draghi said at a conference in Frankfurt.

