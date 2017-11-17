European markets set for a mixed open ahead of Draghi speech

Markets in Europe are expected to open mixed on Friday morning as investors digest further earnings and data.

The FTSE 100 is seen down by 16 points at 7,370; the DAX is expected to open higher by 24 points at 13,067; and the CAC 40 is set to start up by 2 points at 5,335, according to IG.

In Asia, equities were up as the sharp decline in oil prices seen earlier in the week eased. Brent was lower by 0.28 percent at $61.20 Friday morning and WTI rose 0.29 percent to $55.31 at about 6:25 a.m. London time.

The corporate calendar is thin Friday with Nationwide Building Society posting their latest interim results. In Italy, Alitalia said Thursday that it has met with members of Lufthansa. According to Reuters, Alitalia said that media reports over a deal with Lufthansa were "groundless."

In terms of data, there will be euro zone current account numbers out at 9:00 a.m. London time. Also on the radar is a speech by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, due at 8:30 a.m. London time.

Meanwhile, Germany drags on with coalition talks as disagreements over climate, migration and finances remain between the three parties, Reuters reported.