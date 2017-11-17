Here's how the House GOP tax plan could affect students, parents and universities

On Thursday, the GOP tax bill passed in the House of Representatives. The bill includes a $1.5 trillion corporate tax cut and eliminates many individual tax breaks which would have a major impact on students, parents and more.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget and the American Council on Education estimate that the House's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act would reduce tax benefits and savings for all college students by $65 billion over the next 10 years.
Here is a breakdown of how the bill could impact students, parents and savers: