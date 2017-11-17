How to find out if you're earning less than your coworker

While you may not be able to find your cubemate in Glassdoor's salary tool, you can see what people in your position — and even within your company — are earning and compare your salary to theirs, says Crawford. Using Glassdoor's Know Your Worth, you'll be able to get a personalize salary estimate and see your value in today's market.

"You will want to compare yourself to coworkers with a similar workload and time at the company," she cautions.

Of course, if you find out that a coworker or previous employee earns (or earned) more than you, you'll probably be ticked. (And who could blame you?)"But it's important to keep a cool head," encourages Kaplan. "Rather than storming into your bosses' office, keep your feelings out of the equation and create a calculated plan to boost your net-worth."

Recognize that "there are a plethora of reasons that your co-worker could be earning more than you, and most of them have to nothing do with your value," says Kaplan. For example, "their experience, previous salary, and other factors often cause the discrepancy. Don't let the comparison make you think any less of your value." Instead, focus on what you do bring to the table and what those skills and experience are worth in your workplace. (And don't name drop to your boss.) "Let your boss or manager know you're aware your industry salary is below average, and then back it up with facts and your capabilities," she says.

One last thought: "I know it can be intimidating, but standing up for yourself and getting your true value is one of the most empowering — and profitable — things you can do for yourself," says Kaplan. "We're often brighter and more talented than we give ourselves credit for." If you take a chance, "the worst that can happen is your raise will get put on the table while you find a new employer who does recognize your enormous value," she says.

