You can learn how to play basketball from NBA star Steph Curry online for $90

If you've ever wanted to drain three-pointers like Golden State Warrior star Steph Curry, now's your chance to learn.
The two-time NBA champion recently partnered with MasterClass, an online educational platform that offers classes taught by experts ranging from Serena Williams to Samuel L. Jackson, to share his basketball expertise.
"If I think about where I was when I was 13, if I had access to this type of curriculum, I would have been a much better player faster," Curry told ESPN. "It took me a while to learn how to practice and do the drills the right way. I want people to see how I invest in my game, how I train, what I do in my workouts and what's my mental approach."