You can learn how to play basketball from NBA star Steph Curry online for $90

Stephen Curry one of NBA's greats, but his paycheck doesn't show it 4:22 PM ET Wed, 21 June 2017 | 01:13

Curry's class, which goes live in early 2018, is for beginner and intermediate players. For $90, you'll get lifetime access to 15 video lessons in which Curry leads you through ball-handling, footwork and shooting drills.

You'll also get access to the workout regimens he follows during the season and offseason. But if you're looking to dunk, "then this is the wrong place to go," the 6-foot-3 point guard joked. "There is no dunking chapter."

Whether you sign up for the class or not, there's something to be said for investing in yourself. The wealthiest, most successful people exercise their brains and look for ways to continue learning long after any formal education is over.

Consider enrolling in a course around a topic you're interested in, attending a work-related conference or buying books.

As self-made millionaire Grant Cardone says, investing in yourself is "a-no lose deal. It will always give you a return. Nobody can take it from you. It's yours."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Stephen Curry, Serena Williams and other athletes are investing in start-ups

