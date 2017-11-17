Many ICOs are fraudulent, say men behind two top bitcoin rivals

Issuing digital tokens is a popular way for many start-ups to raise money, but two prominent names in the cryptocurrency space warned about the rise in fraudulent projects that offer little value to investors.

Initial coin offerings, or ICOs, are a fundraising vehicle where investors send some form of digital currency — usually bitcoin or rival token ether — to the start-up. In exchange, they get an entirely new token that can be used to redeem a service offered by the firm. It does not give investors an equity stake in the company and they have basically no rights.

Many of the sales are used to back "high-quality projects, but there have been a lot of copycat projects where people copy all the same materials (and) don't intend to deliver any value to the people buying the tokens," Joseph Lubin, co-founder of ethereum, told CNBC this week at the sidelines of the Singapore Fintech Festival.

Ethereum creates a blockchain-based platform on which developers can build applications. That ecosystem runs on its own digital token, called ether, which has become the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value — about $32 billion, according to Coinmarketcap.com — behind bitcoin.

Lubin — who is also the founder of blockchain software company ConsenSys — said many of the copycat companies issuing tokens were based out of China, which is why Beijing's ban on new token sales was an "appropriate approach."

"With China's political approach to things, and with the fraud that was rampant there, it made a lot of sense for them to pause things a little bit and get a better, deeper understanding of the ecosystem, and scare potential fraud perpetrators," he said.

Companies have raised at least $3 billion via coin sales so far this year, according to website Coinschedule, which tracks activity in the space.

Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple — the company behind the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market value — agreed. "I think a lot of what's happening in the ICO market is actually fraud, and I think that will (eventually) stop," he told CNBC, adding that many investors are now suing token issuers.