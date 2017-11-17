Medicare Part B premiums jumping 23 percent for many retirees

Many Medicare recipients should be prepared to pay more for their doctor's visits and other outpatient care next year.

For the 70 percent of Medicare Part B enrollees who currently pay a lower monthly premium due to a "hold harmless" legal provision, their monthly cost will rise by as much as $25 to $134, from the 2017 average of $109, according to information released Friday by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

The standard monthly premium for Part B will remain unchanged at $134.

The hold harmless provision prevents Medicare Part B premiums from rising more than a person's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. After several years of low or no annual COLAs, Social Security recipients will get a 2 percent COLA increase next year.