Is insurance coverage of in vitro fertilization broken and backward in the US? Some experts say yes

"I'm grateful that he didn't put in four. Because the babies did have tremendous health issues," Debbie said.

The triplets were born prematurely and had low birth weights, both common complications of multiple births. They spent eight weeks in neonatal intensive care before being sent home with 24/7 nursing care.

Taking care of the triplets' medical needs was expensive. Frank estimates he and Debbie submitted over $1 million in medical bills after the babies were born.

"Insurance covered most of the aftermath but not the preplanning," he said.

Two decades later, not much has changed. IVF remains expensive and, according to a 2015 study, the odds of a successful pregnancy after one cycle of IVF stand at just 29 percent.

Financial incentives still affect IVF practices, leading to high rates of multiple births and hefty medical bills.

A lack of insurance coverage

Roughly 1 in 8 couples, or 12 percent of married women, have trouble getting pregnant or sustaining a pregnancy. This statistic has grown over the years, in large part due to the increasing age of prospective mothers. As couples wait longer to have children, more are turning to IVF for help once they're ready. Today, about 1 in 60 newborns was conceived by in vitro fertilization.

But even as demand for IVF rises, insurance coverage remains limited. A 2017 study by Mercer, a health-care consulting group, found that only 26 percent of companies with over 500 employees cover the procedure. The result is that many Americans are left paying fully out of pocket.

For Marisa and Brad Hillman of Oxford, Connecticut, four cycles of IVF ended up setting the couple back over $40,000. They took out a home equity loan and later moved in with Marisa's parents to save money.

Financial pressures lead to multiples

Patients like the Hillmans who pay for IVF on their own often end up weighing the price of doing a single-embryo transfer multiple times or a multiple-embryo transfer once.

That's why, for their fourth cycle of IVF using frozen embryos, the Hillmans asked their doctor to implant three.

"We had six frozen embryos. And if we put in one at a time, that's $2,000 each time. Or we can put in three, and it's still $2,000. The number of embryos you put in doesn't change the cost."

Their doctor refused and put in two. Marisa is now pregnant with twin girls due in December.

The Hillmans' story is not unique.