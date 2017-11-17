Is insurance coverage of in vitro fertilization broken and backward in the US? Some experts say yes

Those sorts of medical complications are expensive.
"It turns out that paying for infertility care and controlling the number of embryos that are transferred would actually save money for the overall cost of medical care in the United States," said Dr. Richard Paulson, president of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
"The problem is getting over the initial energy that has to be expended to make it happen."
There's research backing up his claim.
As early as 1998, Swedish researchers concluded that one-embryo transfers were more cost-effective than two embryo transfers when accounting for the costs associated with multiple gestations.
A case for single-embryo transfers
In mid-2010, Quebec's universal health insurance began covering all in vitro fertilization costs, with a caveat. The policy requires its patients to undergo single-embryo transfers.
The result in Quebec is that multiple births declined and the cost per live birth decreased.
Dr. Bradley Van Voorhis, director of the IVF Program at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, says U.S. insurance companies may be picking up on this trend.
"It's going to become a growing trend across the country as insurance companies understand that when they're covering IVF, the greatest expense they have is paying for extremely premature infants," he said. "So more and more insurance companies are really demanding that single embryo transfers be done in good-prognosis patients if they're going to cover this treatment."
But others say there isn't enough data available yet to persuade employers to cover IVF from a financial standpoint.
"It's clear there's definitely an offset. But whether this offset is 100 percent of what the employer is spending, we just don't know," said David Kaplan, a senior partner in Mercer's Health business. "It also depends greatly on the structure of the employers' benefit and many other factors."
What's next for infertility coverage?
This year, the infertility community celebrated what they say is long overdue news; infertility was officially declared a disease by the American Medical Association. Many hope this will be the catalyst that helps expand insurance coverage.
In the meantime, Resolve's Collura says there's a need to educate employers on the benefits of providing infertility coverage for employees.
"We as a field haven't done enough to equip these companies with data and information on this field, on benefit design for IVF, and on what employees really need and want," she said. "When we see the financial concern removed from this medical decision, people actually make better medical decisions; they have better, healthier outcomes."
Proponents of increased insurance coverage say that policy would help eliminate financial concerns from a critical medical decision, potentially reducing the high rate of multiple births.
And, they say, it might just end up saving patients, employers, and the entire health-care system money in the long run.