This $15 million Napa Valley mansion has its own vineyard and a 4,200-bottle wine cellar

There's a magical manor nestled in the hills of Napa Valley, Calif., and it's a wine lover's dream. The 10,000-square-foot home, inspired by the French countryside and called "Notre Jardin" (our garden), has its own vineyard located on the 54-acre property. CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" featured the French fairy tale estate on a recent episode.
The owners of the $15 million 17th century-esque manor were inspired by French design.
For example, the dining-room walls are covered in rare antique paneling that came from an older home in France, while the floors are designed to look just like those in the famous Palace of Versailles.
"They made many trips to France throughout the course of building the house, looking for all the finishes – curating every little last detail," says luxury real estate broker Cyd Greer.
Wall-to-wall designer fabric inspired by Normandy covers this vibrant bedroom.
There's a top-of-the-line French country kitchen that boasts a $60,000 stove from La Cornue.
But the real draw is that you can make your own wine on-premises. From the moment you drive through the gates, you'll pass the property's 1.5-acre vineyard that can produce over 2,000 bottles of premium Cabernet Sauvignon.
And of course, the mega-mansion has an over-the-top wine cellar. This one holds 4,200 bottles and includes a 12-person tasting room.
Outside, the property has charming gardens.
And a giant two-bedroom guest house.
You'll also find a tennis court and heated swimming pool on the sprawling estate.
Then there are the gorgeous views of Napa Valley.
"This property is exceptional," Greer says. "It's truly a standout."
