Only millionaires will pay higher taxes under GOP reform plan, Mnuchin says

The Republican tax bill will place a higher burden on those who earn more than $1 million a year but provide a break to everyone else, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

Speaking a day after the GOP-led House passed the controversial reform measure, Mnuchin told CNBC that the benefits will go to lower- and middle-income people, and even the rich will find benefits through other provisions.

"The objective of the plan is to simplify taxes and level the playing field," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

However, the plan has come under fire, particularly from those in high-tax states like New York, California and New Jersey, which will get hit under a provision that eliminates the deduction for state and local taxes.

Opponents say that measure is a stealth tax hike on the middle class.

"We're getting the federal government out of subsidizing states. That obviously does impact the high-tax states," said Mnuchin, who added he is "sensitive to this issue" as he has lived in both New York and California.

"For someone who makes 100, 200, 300 thousand dollars in high-tax states, they will get tax cuts. People who make a million dollars or more, their taxes are going to go up on the personal side," he said. "Having said that, they're going to get the benefit of a business tax reduction, which will be very, very good for New York. They're going to get the benefit of a pass-through reduction, which will be very good for small- and medium-size businesses and entrepreneurs."