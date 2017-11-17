Start-up factory Y Combinator is no longer working with Peter Thiel

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has parted ways with start-up incubator Y Combinator.

A blog post on the company's website, which previously listed Thiel as a part-time partner, now says, "Edit: Peter Thiel is no longer affiliated with Y Combinator." BuzzFeed News previously reported on the edited post.

According to BuzzFeed, Y Combinator ended its part-time partner program, thus ending Thiel's affiliation with the firm. We asked for comments from Y Combinator and a Thiel representative but haven't heard back.

Thiel, an earlier investor in Facebook and creator of Founders Fund, and Y Combinator's Sam Altman are two of Silicon Valley's more outspoken voices and, when it comes to politics, they land in very different places.

That issue surfaced in a big way during the 2016 presidential campaign cycle. Thiel, a major Donald Trump supporter, is a libertarian who has written that "[p]olitics is about interfering with other people's lives without their consent." Altman, by contrast, has advocated for the government to take on responsibility for affordable housing, "instead of letting rich people drive it up to increase their own wealth."

However, Altman said before the election that YC is "not going to fire someone for supporting a major party nominee."