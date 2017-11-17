Some crowdfunding donors could be accidentally breaking tax laws

According to a 2016 Pew Research Center report, 22 percent of American adults have contributed funds to crowdsourced fundraising project. The market for crowdfunding is expected to grow to greater than $300 billion by 2025, according to Fundly, a crowdfunding website that promotes itself as a platform to "raise money for anything."

Yet the realm of charitable crowdfunding is a legal Wild West, and rife with pitfalls for donors and recipients.

Shenkman said the gift-tax conundrum may arise when campaigns are organized by a friend or relative of the ultimate recipient, and the recipient will not be the one who withdraws funds.

Although the gift-tax exclusion allows individuals to give up to $14,000 to a given recipient, in 2017, without filing a gift-tax return, the money must be immediately available to the recipient to qualify for this exclusion (in legal parlance, it must be a gift of "present interest"). If crowdfunding donations can't be immediately withdrawn by the recipient, they may not pass this test, Shenkman said.

"You have this absurd result, that people who are giving small dollar amounts may actually have a gift-tax reporting requirement that they may violate," said Shenkman.