Here's why Thanksgiving is one of the most cost-effective meals of the year

Sitting down to a Thanksgiving meal with loved ones can be priceless. And, while the meal itself isn't exactly priceless, it doesn't have to be that expensive, either.

That's according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, which conducts a yearly cost analysis of the holiday feast. It found the average cost per Thanksgiving meal for a group of 10 is $49.87, or $4.98 per person.

The Farm Bureau's report includes the costs of turkey, bread stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, peas, cranberries, a vegetable tray and coffee and milk — "sufficient to serve a family of 10, with plenty for leftovers," the report says.

The prices are averaged from grocery stores in 40 states. Volunteer shoppers were asked to look for the best prices without taking advantage of special promotional coupons or deals.

"Consumers will pay less than $5 per person for a classic Thanksgiving dinner this year," John Newton, the Farm Bureau's director of market intelligence, says in the report.