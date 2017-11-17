The productivity trick that helps Kim Kardashian keep her email inbox at zero

Get your emails read and responded to with the perfect subject line 5:28 PM ET Mon, 11 Sept 2017 | 00:49

To avoid an out-of-control inbox, she says she deletes every single email and will only consider keeping an email if she feels the conversation will continue.

Kardashian isn't the only busy person in Hollywood who sticks to a routine for managing their inbox. Television host and producer Ryan Seacrest says the best way for him to not get buried by a full inbox is to issue very short responses.

"Two-line emails, okay. Very, very short emails," he says.

Workplace expert Leigh Stringer agrees with Seacrest. She says typing a long response is a productivity mistake many professionals make.

"A long email is a signal you're using the wrong communication tool," she tells CNBC Make It. Long emails, she adds, can also lead to lost information, as people don't have time to read them.

Stringer encourages workers to consider other forms of communication to deliver responses that may require more than a few short sentences.

"If it's an open-ended question, an in-depth question or a complex question that requires back and forth banter, it's probably worth a phonecall," Stringer says. "You think it's faster communicating over email but it can actually be a time suck."

