    ×

    US Markets

    Dow opens lower as Wall Street looks ahead to tax reform

    The Dow Jones industrial average opened lower on Friday as investors looked ahead to tax reform moving forward in government.

    The 30-stock index fell about 50 points at the open, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the losses. Goldman Sachs also contributed to the losses.

    The S&P 500 also fell, trading 0.16 percent lower, with industrials and financials as the worst-performing sectors. Bank shares fell broadly, with the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) declining half a percent.

    Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite traded around breakeven.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he expects a Republican tax reform bill to be sent to President Trump by Christmas. Mnuchin made his comments a day after the House passed a bill aimed at overhauling the tax code. The Senate now has to vote on their tax plan.

    "We're very excited about the timeline," Mnuchin said. "We're going to have the Senate, as soon as they get back from Thanksgiving, vote on the bill."

    Expectations of tax reform have helped lift U.S. stocks to record levels this year. In fact, the S&P 500 is up more than 15 percent in 2017. But the market had seen some turbulence recently, slipping from record highs, as concern remained about whether tax reform could be achieved by year-end. There are also concerns about some key differences between the House and Senate tax plans.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

    "Senate Republicans want to vote on their tax plans after Thanksgiving, but it differs from the House Republicans' bill. For example, it would not implement a cut in the corporate tax rate until 2019," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

    "Whether or not final legislation will pass by the end of the year is still uncertain as both chambers will have to agree on a joint plan even if the Senate GOP approves its bill," Colas said.

    Elsewhere, a slew of corporate news kept investors on their toes.

    CNBC reported on Thursday — citing sources — that Comcast is interested in acquiring the same set of assets Walt Disney is interested in acquiring from Fox. A Comcast-Fox deal would have the same regulatory issues that Disney would have in acquiring the Fox assets, the sources said. Dow Jones also reported that Verizon Communications is also interested in acquiring those same assets. Fox shares popped more than 7 percent in the premarket.

    Tesla shares also jumped more than 3 percent after the company unveiled two new vehicles, including Semi truck. Trucking company J.B. Hunt said it has reserved "multiple" Semis.

    Robert Cihra, an analyst with Guggenheim Securities, said in a note that "we continue to see it as more than just some science project but rather another new performance/cost vector for EVs vs. traditional transport (this time vs. long-haul diesel trucking) that can further leverage the technology and manufacturing infrastructure Tesla has been building."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---