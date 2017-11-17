Dow opens lower as Wall Street looks ahead to tax reform

"Senate Republicans want to vote on their tax plans after Thanksgiving, but it differs from the House Republicans' bill. For example, it would not implement a cut in the corporate tax rate until 2019," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

"Whether or not final legislation will pass by the end of the year is still uncertain as both chambers will have to agree on a joint plan even if the Senate GOP approves its bill," Colas said.

Elsewhere, a slew of corporate news kept investors on their toes.

CNBC reported on Thursday — citing sources — that Comcast is interested in acquiring the same set of assets Walt Disney is interested in acquiring from Fox. A Comcast-Fox deal would have the same regulatory issues that Disney would have in acquiring the Fox assets, the sources said. Dow Jones also reported that Verizon Communications is also interested in acquiring those same assets. Fox shares popped more than 7 percent in the premarket.

Tesla shares also jumped more than 3 percent after the company unveiled two new vehicles, including Semi truck. Trucking company J.B. Hunt said it has reserved "multiple" Semis.

Robert Cihra, an analyst with Guggenheim Securities, said in a note that "we continue to see it as more than just some science project but rather another new performance/cost vector for EVs vs. traditional transport (this time vs. long-haul diesel trucking) that can further leverage the technology and manufacturing infrastructure Tesla has been building."