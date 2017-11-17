Why Southwest Airlines' CEO flies coach

Gary Kelly is the CEO of Southwest Airlines — but that doesn't mean you'll catch him flying first class.

The executive was spotted by Dallas News photographers Tom Fox and Jae Lee on a flight earlier this week from Atlanta to Dallas, waiting in line to board just like everyone else.

"He didn't priority board. He didn't take a seat upgrade. He waited like everyone else, and he sat in the back," Fox told the Dallas News.

Fox and Lee described Kelly chatting with fellow passengers and taking pictures with employees.

"On Southwest there is no second class, and every seat is great," Kelly said after the flight.