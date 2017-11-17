Here's a question that will give you agita: Are you on track to have 10 times your last salary saved by the time you retire?

For many Americans, the answer is "absolutely not."

Consider that the median household income was $59,039 in 2016, according to data from the U.S. Census.

Meanwhile, the personal saving rate — that is, savings as a percentage of disposable personal income — was 3.1 percent as of the end of September, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

Most recently, a Nov. 1 tweet from Jean Chatzky, financial editor of NBC's Today show, sparked commentary on Twitter.

Those expectations don't fit the reality of slow wage growth and high costs of living. Would-be savers are encumbered with student loan debt, which is now at an average of $34,144, according to data from Experian.

Millennials in particular may need to tweak the way they judge retirement readiness.

"I don't think the multiples [of salary guidelines] are terrible advice," said David Blanchett, head of retirement research at Morningstar Investment Management. "They are highly generalized and won't work for many people."

Here's how figure out how much you ought to stash away.