Financial technology — a sector focused on developing new technologies to disrupt traditional financial markets — is growing rapidly.

Last year alone, $17.4 billion in venture capital investment was pumped into the space, according to industry body Innovate Finance.

A number of fintech firms have transitioned from starting up to being valued at billions of dollars. China's Lufax, for example, is reportedly worth well above $10 billion.

But start-ups aren't the only companies disrupting the financial services, as competition from established fintechs continues to put pressure on mainstream financial institutions.

CNBC lists the 10 most innovative fintech companies around, based on research by auditing giant KPMG and venture capital investment firm H2 Ventures.