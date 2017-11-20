11 things to never say during your performance review

Between the feeling of being thrust into the spotlight, the one-on-one setting with your manager and the gravity of what's at stake, performance reviews can feel pretty uncomfortable. And when you're made to feel uncomfortable, sometimes you aren't always the most conscious of (or careful with) your words.

But if there's one time that you want to communicate effectively, it's then. After all, your performance review is often the one chance you get to push for a raise, secure a promotion or even save your job.

To make sure that you don't unintentionally sabotage yourself, we've put together a list of things that you'll want to avoid saying. Steer clear of these words, and you'll be that much closer to passing your performance review with flying colors.