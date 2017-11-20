15 subscription box gifts that will keep giving all year long

The holidays are coming up fast. But, what do you get for that friend or family member that has everything? Another tie? A bottle of perfume? That novelty ugly sweater?

Whether they are into crafting, wine or fly fishing, subscription boxes are a gift-giving strategy for people who have a hard time shopping for the perfect gift.

These boxes are filled with an assortment of themed products and arrive by mail once a month for three, six, or 12 months, depending on the company.

If you only want to purchase a one-month gift or don't want to commit to a full year of deliveries, subscriptions can be canceled at any time. Although, it's important to note that these companies often give discounts to customers who purchase more than one month of boxes at a time.