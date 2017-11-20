15 subscription box gifts that will keep giving all year long

The holidays are coming up fast. But, what do you get for that friend or family member that has everything? Another tie? A bottle of perfume? That novelty ugly sweater?
Whether they are into crafting, wine or fly fishing, subscription boxes are a gift-giving strategy for people who have a hard time shopping for the perfect gift.
These boxes are filled with an assortment of themed products and arrive by mail once a month for three, six, or 12 months, depending on the company.
If you only want to purchase a one-month gift or don't want to commit to a full year of deliveries, subscriptions can be canceled at any time. Although, it's important to note that these companies often give discounts to customers who purchase more than one month of boxes at a time.
Shake, stir, muddle and more with the Shaker & Spoon cocktail subscription box. This box comes with three recipes and all the ingredients you'll need to make them.
Each month the service centers around one particular type of alcohol ranging from gin to applejack.
One important note: The subscription service does not ship the alcohol, so you'll have to provide that yourself. That because not all states allow for alcohol to be shipped across state borders and package deliveries would have to be signed for by someone over the age of 21.
Price: $40 per month & up
Buy now: Shaker & Spoon
From Pocky packs and flavored seaweed roll-ups to Crick-ettes — yes, edible crickets — and Jammie Dodgers, MunchPak delivers candies, chips and other international snacks right to your door.
Not all of the snacks are foreign; the company also often integrates hard-to-find American goodies into the mix.
There are three options available with the subscription service including MunchPak Mini, a pack of five to six snacks; MunchPak Original, 10 or more treats; and MunchPak Family, which contains 20 or more goodies.
Price: $9.95 per month & up
Buy now: MunchPak
Whether you are a wine connoisseur or can't tell the difference between a Syrah and a Merlot, Vine Box is a great way to try new varietals.
Take a quick quiz to share your wine preferences and the subscription service will ship three or six individual glasses of wine to your door. If you find a wine you love, the company will recommend full-sized bottles.
Price: $29 per month & up
Buy now: Vine Box
Cat ladies, rejoice! This box is for you — and your furry friends.
The Cat Lady Box is a subscription service that delivers two to three unique cat-themed items like umbrellas, pillowcases and handbags, to your door every month.
Upgrade to the "Crazy" Cat Lady Box for $5 more and your cat will also get gifts — from catnip to teaser toys — each month too.
Price: $34.99 per month & up
Buy now: Cat Lady Box
This monthly subscription box is for the dogs.
BarkBox will send at least two toys, two all-natural bags of treats and a chew each month catered around a specific theme.
Price: $21 per month & up
Buy now: BarkBox
Each month the Cozy Reader Club will send along four to six items perfect for any book worm.
These items include a women's fiction novel, handmade items, coffee, tea or hot cocoa and gourmet treats.
Price: $64.95 per month & up
Buy now: Cozy Reader Club
Tea drinkers looking for new and unique flavors may want to check out the Simple Loose Leaf subscription box.
This monthly service ships four 10-ounce pouches of loose leaf tea to your door and provides members with a special discount on its in-stock teas.
Price: $9 per month & up
Buy now: Simple Loose Leaf
Kiwi Crate offers a variety of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) boxes for kids under the age of two all the way up to 16.
The Cricket Crate ships developmental toys and games to children, ranging from newborns to three years old. The Koala Crate is for kids between the ages of three and four, and focuses on creative activities.
For kids ages 5 to 8 years old, the Kiwi Crate has items to explore art, science and engineering. Kids are encouraged to make kites, rockets and other items.
Older kids, aged nine to 16, can choose between the Doodle Crate and the Tinker Crate. The first includes projects to create DIY stamps, soaps and even ink wash paintings, while the Tinker Crate includes a number of different science projects where kids can make slime and lava lamps.
Price: $19.95 per month & up
Buy now: Kiwi Crate
Bitsbox is a monthly subscription box aimed a teaching kids between six and 12 years old how to code. The box pairs with mobile and smart devices and teaches kids a new set of skills each month catered toward a specific theme, like animals, robots or pranks.
The company also offers unlimited help via email for parents that aren't quite savvy with the technology.
Price: $29.95 per month & up
Buy now: Bitsbox
Each month Ipsy will ship a "Glam Bag" to your door with five beauty products inside.
The company personalizes each box based on a quick quiz you fill out online. The questionnaire asks about your skintone, eye color, hair color and what kinds of products you want and need the most.
Price: $10 per month & up
Buy now: Ipsy
Love knitting, but don't know what to make next? Yarnbox can help.
This subscription box will send you two fill-sized skeins of yarn, two free patterns, coupons and more every month, starting at $36.95.
For those who want to spend a little less, the company also offers a YarnBox Socks box, which provides you enough yard to make a pair of uniquely patterned socks.
Price: $19.99 per month & up
Buy now: Yarn Box
Creative souls looking for a new hobby to try out, need look no further. The New Hobby Box sends its subscribers a new hobby each month centered around a different set of skills.
From electronics to crafting, this box has taught customers how to pick a lock, how to crochet and how to keep bees.
Price: $29.99 per month & up
Buy now: New Hobby Box
Not sure what to get for your geek friend? Lootcrate can help.
The "geek-approved" subscription service sends a curated collection of pop culture items to your door each month. The service offers a variety of boxes ranging from apparel to pet accessories to gaming to anime.
Prices range from $8.99 per month for tees and socks to $59.99 for a limited edition "Stranger Things" crate. You can sign up for one month or pay head for a full year of boxes.
Price: $8.99 per month & up
Buy now: Loot Crate
Love working out? This box wants to help you get and stay in shape.
The Gainz Box delivers apparel, gear, equipment and fuel to you every month to motivate you during your next workout.
Price: $32 per month & up
Buy now: Gainz Box
Know someone who trolls for bluefish off the coast of Florida or angles for salmon in Alaska? The Lucky Tackle Box is a solid monthly gift for the avid fisher.
Subscribers will be well stocked with lures, bait, and tackle that fit their personal fishing style. Nine boxes are offered by the company, including ice fishing, bass fishing, inshore saltwater and panfishing.
Price: $14.99 per month & up
Buy now: Lucky Tackle Box