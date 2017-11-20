3 psychologists explain why men harass women in the workplace

Shawn Burn, Ph.D., is a psychology professor at California Polytechnic State University in San Luis. She says "sometimes, sexual harassment is used to intimidate, disempower, and discourage women in traditionally male-dominated occupations."

For women in fields like the military, tech or politics, she says men often perform such inappropriate behavior in an effort to "protect their occupational territory." Often times, Burn says, the behavior goes so unchecked by leaders of an organization that it becomes a workplace norm.

Former Uber engineer Susan Fowler opened up earlier this year in a blog post about the toxic culture of workplace harassment at the company, alleging that she was sexually harassed by a male manager at Uber whose actions were knowingly brought to the attention of HR.

"Upper management told me that he 'was a high performer' (i.e. had stellar performance reviews from his superiors) and they wouldn't feel comfortable punishing him for what was probably just an innocent mistake on his part," wrote Fowler.

While upper management also told Fowler that her complaint was the manager's "first offense," she later found out from other female engineers that they too had complained about the male colleague's inappropriate behavior before her.

"The situation was escalated as far up the chain as it could be escalated, and still nothing was done," she added.

With a work culture that continuously ignores such behavior, Burn says women often face fear of speaking out due to possible repercussions.

"Women have little recourse but to keep silent out of fears of job loss or impairing their careers," she says.