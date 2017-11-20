Some of the most successful people in the world are avid readers.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he was 'raised by books' and credits his success to the books he read as a child and young adult. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates reads every night, has reviewed hundreds of books on his blog and regularly shares reading lists. He tells Time, "Reading fuels a sense of curiosity about the world, which I think helped drive me forward in my career."
Thanksgiving break is the perfect opportunity to crack open a book from the billionaire reading list. Here are five American books that you should read over Thanksgiving weekend: