Madam C.J. Walker is America's first female self-made millionaire. Walker was born Sarah Breedlove in 1879 on the same Louisiana plantation on which her parents had been enslaved.

When she was just seven years old, her parents died, leaving her an orphan who had to work in the cotton fields to survive. Walker persevered, built a business empire and invented the model that is known today as direct sales.

Her biography, "On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker" is written by A'Lelia Bundles, Walker's great-great-granddaughter. Her story will inspire you to strive for greatness and help you foster your own entrepreneurial passions.

As Walker once said, "Don't sit down and wait for the opportunities to come. Get up and make them."