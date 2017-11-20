5 things today’s leading businesses can learn from universities

Colleges are constantly told that they should model themselves after businesses in order to increase efficiency and better prepare students to earn a job after graduation.
But colleges may also have a lot to teach businesses.
Dr. David A. Thomas is the incoming President of Morehouse College and previously served as the Dean of Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business and as a Professor at Harvard Business School. He is an expert in preparing students for the business world, but he thinks that businesses have a lot to learn themselves.
"I think in higher education, we have some understandings that might be useful," he tells CNBC Make It.
Here are the five lessons Thomas thinks businesses could learn from colleges: