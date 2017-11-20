CNBC ADDS FOUR NEW FLASH BRIEFINGS FOR AMAZON ALEXA

Available now through Amazon Alexa-enabled devices

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., November 20, 2017 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the debut of four new Flash Briefings for Amazon Alexa. The Flash Briefings, which are available now, are offered via audio for Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot and other Alexa-enabled devices as well as via video for Echo Show.

The Flash Briefings include:

CNBC Markets Now – Provides a look at the day's market moves with commentary and analysis from CNBC Senior Markets Commentator Michael Santoli.

– Provides a look at the day's market moves with commentary and analysis from CNBC Senior Markets Commentator Michael Santoli. CNBC Tech Check – Keeps users up to speed on the latest in tech news from the San Francisco bureau, CNBC@1Market.

– Keeps users up to speed on the latest in tech news from the San Francisco bureau, CNBC@1Market. Mad Money Cramer Remix – Offers users insights shared on CNBC's hit show, "Mad Money" by host, Jim Cramer.

– Offers users insights shared on CNBC's hit show, "Mad Money" by host, Jim Cramer. Mad Money Lightning Round – CNBC's Jim Cramer takes viewer calls and serves as their personal guide through the confusing jungle of Wall Street investing to help them make money.

Users with an Alexa-enabled device can add CNBC Markets Now, CNBC Tech Check, Mad Money Cramer Remix and Mad Money Lightning Round and ask, "Alexa, what's my Flash Briefing?" or "Alexa, what's in the news?" to hear the latest. To check out all of CNBC's Flash Briefings for Alexa, users can search for "CNBC" in the Alexa Skill Store.

In addition to the Flash Briefings, users have access to the CNBC Skill, which is available for Alexa-enabled devices. Users can keep up with the business world by saying, "Alexa, ask CNBC for the news" or "Alexa, ask CNBC, how are the markets doing?" Plus, users can ask CNBC for stock and ETF prices, futures and pre-market information.

About CNBC:

