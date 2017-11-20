Cramer Remix: Forget the $450M painting, Intuitive Surgical is the da Vinci of stocks   

Investors who want a lucrative investment but can't sink their money into a $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting should consider the stock of Intuitive Surgical, CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Monday.

"I think it's safe to say that this is the da Vinci of stocks, and not just because they stole the guy's name," the "Mad Money" host said, referring to the company's robotic surgical system named da Vinci. "Just like the painting that sold last week, Intuitive Surgical's share price keeps roaring higher, more than doubling over the past two years, up over 86 percent since the beginning of 2017."

Over the years, Intuitive Surgical has carved out a place for itself as one of the few providers of minimally-invasive, robotically-assisted surgical equipment.

And even after its last several quarterly earnings reports, both of which beat Wall Street estimates, the expectations for Intuitive Surgical are still too low, Cramer said.

"You may not be able to afford an actual painting by da Vinci, but you can absolutely try to participate in the upside from Intuitive Surgical's brilliant da Vinci machine," Cramer said. "The stock has been on fire. I don't blame anyone who wants to take some profits. But the next time you get a pullback in ISRG, remember that weakness in this name has often turned out to be an excellent buying opportunity."