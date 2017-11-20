Cramer's take on Wall Street's top 15 'anointed' stocks for 2017   

CNBC's Jim Cramer always pays attention to this week, the week where major Wall Street investors "anoint" and buy the stock market's best performers going into the end of the year.

"So how does a stock qualify to become anointed? Well, first, they need to be having a great year," the "Mad Money" host said. "Second, there has to be a long-term thesis to justify what would otherwise look like nosebleed valuations. Third, you need a belief that nothing can go wrong for the company between now and year-end."

Portfolio managers "anoint" stocks because they want to show their clients they invested in the year's winning names, Cramer said.

So Cramer went through the top 15 stocks he thinks will become "anointed" this year, in alphabetical order, to give homegamers a better picture of Wall Street's most wanted.