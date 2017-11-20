'New Economy' names like Facebook, Amazon will continue to 'stand out:' Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse is bullish on technology and internet retail, despite whopping valuations and an impressive tear since January.

While tech and internet retail stocks – a group Credit Suisse dubs "Tech+" – have added 88 percent since the beginning of 2014, the S&P 500 has only posted 26 percent over the same time excluding Tech+, according to chief equity strategist Jonathan Golub.

"TECH+ revenues and earnings look particularly attractive on both a forward and trailing basis," wrote Golub on Monday. "Price volatility for TECH+ stocks has declined more than any other sector over the past 20 years. The group is less economically sensitive than other cyclical groups and deploys less financial leverage."