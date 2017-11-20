The FCC has plans to dismantle the rule protecting a neutral internet

Federal regulators are expected to scrap Obama-era rules that require internet service providers to treat all web traffic equally, according to Politco.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, will reveal plans on Tuesday to his fellow commissioners to fully dismantle the agency's core net neutrality rules, Politico said, citing sources.

Pai would also follow through on his plans to scrap the legal foundation adopted in 2015 that required tighter oversight on internet service providers, Politico reported.

Under the Obama administration, rules were put in place that prevented internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Charter or Comcast from either speeding up, slowing down or blocking content from specific web services. The idea of net neutrality is to make all corners of the internet open and free for everyone at all times.

Tech giants, including Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook have been vocal proponents of net neutrality.

The FCC is set to vote on the changes at a December 14 meeting, according to Politico.

Read the full report on the FCC's move to dismantle net neutrality rules here.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.