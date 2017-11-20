Black Friday hours: Here's a list of when retailers will be open

Do yourself a favor and plan before you hit the stores on Black Friday, or even earlier if you choose to venture out on Thanksgiving.

This year, as has often been the case in the past, retailers are all over the map when it comes to kicking off deals — some start Thursday afternoon, some Friday morning. J.C. Penney, for example, will open its doors as early as 2 p.m. on Turkey Day, while big-box retailer Wal-Mart will keep the lights on for 24 hours straight but doesn't start doling out discounts until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Other retailers, like Nordstrom and TJ Maxx, opt to keep their doors closed until the crack of dawn Friday morning, starting deals then. Others, like Sears, Target and Best Buy, will open for a few hours on Thanksgiving and then close before kicking off a second round of specials the following day.

Nearly 70 percent of Americans — an estimated 164 million people — are planning to shop or are considering shopping during Thanksgiving weekend, including on Cyber Monday, according to an annual survey by the National Retail Federation.

Twenty percent of those individuals surveyed — or 32 million people — plan to shop on Turkey Day itself, NRF found. But Black Friday will remain the busiest day of the weekend, with 115 million set to venture to retailers' stores then, the trade group said.

All things considered, you'll save yourself a future headache if you map out a shopping timeline in advance of the holiday shopping weekend. And when it's all over, you can relax on your sofa come Monday while surfing the internet for Cyber Monday sales.

While local hours vary by market, see below for a list of retailers' Thanksgiving and Black Friday hours.