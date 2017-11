To find the best prices on Black Friday, it pays to be picky about where you shop.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranked the retailers offering the best average discounts on the day after Thanksgiving. The list includes the biggest advertised discounts, based on the website's analysis of 35 of the largest U.S. retailers.

While the average retailer will offer discounts of 37.1 percent, these 10 big-name stores are offering more substantial deals: