Justice Department calls AT&T deal for Time Warner 'illegal' and 'harmful' to consumers

The Justice Department sued on Monday to block AT&T's merger with Time Warner, calling it an "illegal" combination that harms consumers and stifles innovation, DOJ officials said.

AT&T and Time Warner announced their $85 billion merger last year but the closing has been dragged out by the government's anti-trust review.

It is the latest salvo in a drama more than one year in the making. Earlier this month, reports circulated that the government had demanded AT&T sell Turner Broadcasting, operator of the CNN news network, or DirectTV as a condition of approval, though the government pushed back at those reports.

A Justice Department official told reporters on Monday that the merger would raise prices for consumers and potentially block creators of media content from distributing their product without paying more money. Time Warner owns various networks, including the CNN news channel, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and others and has lucrative sports broadcasting deals.

The government was also working to get state attorneys general to support a lawsuit but so far none has signed on, the Justice official said on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, AT&T's general counsel, David McAtee, said, "Today's DOJ lawsuit is a radical and inexplicable departure from decades of antitrust precedent. Vertical mergers like this one are routinely approved because they benefit consumers without removing any competitor from the market. We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently."