For four years, photographer Amanda Lucidon had a front row seat to the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Serving as an on-staff photographer during President Obama's second term, Lucidon traveled to roughly 20 countries with the former first family.

"I felt like every day was memorable and inspirational," she tells CNBC Make It. "I got to travel to so many places in the world that I never thought I would see and being there with the president or Mrs. Obama was an incredible experience."