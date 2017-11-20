VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The 10 states with the most affordable mansions

Look inside $200K homes across the U.S.
This is what a $200,000 home looks like across the U.S.   

Maybe you can't afford a $29.5 million home complete with a private nightclub, 115-foot pool and doors that open by fingerprint, but that doesn't mean you can't get some bang for your buck, real estate-wise — or even a mansion.

Mansions are defined as residences with at least 8,000 square feet of floor space, according to financial website GOBankingRates, which cites data from the National Association of Realtors. The site examined the median price per square foot of homes across America and then compiled a list of states where grand estates cost the least.

Here are the top 10 places where you can find the most affordable mansions:

10. Kansas

University of Kansas
Source: University of Kansas
University of Kansas

Price per square foot: $72
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $576,000

9. Wisconsin

Whistling Straits course, Destination Kohler, Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
Image source: Kohler Co.
Whistling Straits course, Destination Kohler, Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

Price per square foot: $71
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $568,000

8. Michigan

Trulia

Price per square foot: $70
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $560,000

7. Tennessee

Malcolm MacGregor | Flickr | Getty Images

Price per square foot: $69
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $552,000

6. Alabama

Beautiful fountain in an historic residential neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama.
Carol M. Highsmith | Buyenlarge | Getty Images)
Beautiful fountain in an historic residential neighborhood in Birmingham, Alabama.

Price per square foot: $69
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $552,000

5. West Virginia

Trulia

Price per square foot: $68
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $544,000

4. Indiana

Trulia

Price per square foot: $68
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $544,000

3. South Dakota

Trulia

Price per square foot: $67
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $536,000

2. Mississippi

A home in Jackson, Mississippi.
Realtor.com
A home in Jackson, Mississippi.

Price per square foot: $64
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $512,000

1. Arkansas

Arkansas
Wesley Hitt | Getty Images

Price per square foot: $63
Price of an 8,000-square-foot mansion: $504,000

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Don't miss: Here's how much it costs to buy a home in America's 10 hottest 'hipster' neighborhoods

These are the most expensive zip codes in the country
These are the most expensive zip codes in the country   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...