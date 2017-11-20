The 10 states with the most affordable mansions

Maybe you can't afford a $29.5 million home complete with a private nightclub, 115-foot pool and doors that open by fingerprint, but that doesn't mean you can't get some bang for your buck, real estate-wise — or even a mansion.

Mansions are defined as residences with at least 8,000 square feet of floor space, according to financial website GOBankingRates, which cites data from the National Association of Realtors. The site examined the median price per square foot of homes across America and then compiled a list of states where grand estates cost the least.

Here are the top 10 places where you can find the most affordable mansions: