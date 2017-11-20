    ×

    Trading Nation

    Stock that’s up almost 120 percent this year has way more room to run: Technician

    Trading Nation: Buy the chip rip?
    Trading Nation: Buy the chip rip?   

    Chip stocks have been on fire this year, and one technician says the hottest name in the group is showing no signs of cooling off.

    Micron is the best-performing technology stock this year, up nearly 120 percent, and according to Rich Ross of Evercore ISI, the stock has could rally another 25 percent from current levels.

    "There's been no stronger trend than semiconductors and technology, and this is the strongest stock within the group," he said Monday on the "Trading Nation" segment of CNBC's "Power Lunch." "We think it's going to [$60] here by virtue of that multiyear base breakout ... the trend has not even come close to exhaustion," he added. That's roughly $15 higher than where the stock is trading, and would put the stock at its highest level in 17 years.

    But even from a fundamental basis, Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez believes that the semiconductor space in general will rally on. Semis as a group are up about 46 percent this year, and industry trends, says Sanchez, will only drive stocks like Micron higher.

    "You have augmented reality, virtual reality, AI, smart tech, smart manufacturing, and smart automotive," she said on "Trading Nation." "These are all massive trends that aren't going away."

    Year to date, shares of Micron are up 117 percent.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MU
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...