Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Monday:

Palo Alto Networks shares climbed more than 6 percent in extended trading after the cybersecurity company posted earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations, and posted strong guidance for the upcoming quarter and year.

Agilent's stock fell more than 4.5 percent in after hours trading. The laboratory instrument manufacturing company posted earnings that beat analyst expectations, but disappointed investors with lighter-than-anticipated profit guidance.

Urban Outfitters shares climbed more than 3 percent in extended trading after the Philadelphia-based clothing and lifestyle company reported record sales, and beat Wall Street expectations on earnings and revenue. The parent company to Free People and Anthropologie also saw an increase in comparable same-store sales.

Intuit posted earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street expectations, but shares fell after hours more than 1.5 percent after the bell. As the GOP works toward tax reform, the markets anticipate companies like Intuit, which makes Turbotax and Quickbooks, could suffer from a simplified tax filing process.