Tesla has dropped more than 20 percent from September's all-time high

Tesla shares have dropped more than 20 percent from an intraday all-time high set roughly two months ago in mid-September.

The Tesla Semi and second-generation Tesla Roadster created a buzz since they were unveiled on Thursday. But some investors remain concerned over issues such as whether Tesla can deliver on both its production goals for the Model 3, and secure the gross margins on the car that management expects.

Tesla hit an intraday all-time high of $389.61 on Sept. 18. Since then the stock has fallen more than 21 percent. The shares began drifting downward in late September, and took a big step down around the time the company reported third-quarter earnings. Those results missed expectations by a wide margin.

On Monday, Tesla's stock was down more than 2 percent, at around $308.