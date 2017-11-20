The Dow tries to avoid a third straight weekly decline

President Donald Trump fired back at Republican Sen. Jeff Flake, who was recorded on an open microphone saying the GOP is "toast" if it follows Trump and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. "He'll be a NO on tax cuts because his political career anyway is 'toast,'" Trump tweeted. (AP)



* Senate plan lets mutual funds skip a tax change that hurts individual investors (WSJ)

Trump lashed out at Hillary Clinton over the weekend, calling the ex-Democratic nominee "the worst (and biggest) loser of all time," after she made pointed criticisms in a series of interviews about the president's political and moral legitimacy. (CNBC)

The White House said the true cost of the opioid drug epidemic in 2015 was roughly half a trillion dollars. Trump's Council of Economic Advisors said the figure is more than six times larger than the most recent estimate. (AP)

As authorities search southwest Texas for suspects or witnesses after a Border Patrol agent was killed and his partner was wounded on Sunday, Trump renewed his call for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. (Washington Post)



* Trump administration tightens scrutiny of skilled worker visa applicants (WSJ)

Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, whose 50-year career in politics spans every top job short of the Oval Office, said Trump should do for immigration what former President Richard Nixon did for China. (CNBC)



Maria Contreras-Sweet, who led the Small Business Administration under President Barack Obama, emerged as a surprise bidder for The Weinstein Company. She's said to be looking to keep the studio in business with a new, majority-women leadership. (WSJ)

Saturday Night Live is making no exceptions, the show took aim this weekend at SNL alum Sen. Al Franken, who was accused of groping and forcibly kissing a radio newscaster, Leeann Tweeden, during a USO tour in 2006. (NY Times)