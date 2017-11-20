The average AI job commands six figures—here are the top 15 companies hiring talent right now

From Mark Cuban to Bill Gates, top thought leaders have confirmed that the future of work revolves around artificial intelligence. Tech hubs, both in and out of Silicon Valley, are now in a race to perfect AI and these companies are seeking top talent to do so.

As competition stiffens among HR teams, leading tech companies are now willing to shell out lucrative salaries to fill these roles with the brightest and the best.

According to job site Glassdoor, the average AI job commands $111,118 annually — more than twice the U.S. median base pay for full-time workers of $51,220 per year.

Though AI has received a bad rap for stealing jobs, the artificial intelligence sector has continued to make a splash in the hiring world.

At a recent Adweek Panel, execs at IBM and Microsoft discussed the proliferation of AI and its impact on the job market.

"[AI] is going to create all sorts of new jobs," said Jordan Bitterman, CMO of IBM Watson Content and Internet of Things Platform. "I think it's nothing but upside and exciting for those who know what to do with it."