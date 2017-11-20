Watch: AT&T addresses Justice Department lawsuit to block its merger with Time Warner

[The stream is slated to start at 5:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Time Warner and AT&T are holding a press conference to discuss the Justice Department's lawsuit to block the proposed merger between the media conglomerate and the telecommunications giant.

AT&T has been preparing for litigation over the deal.

"Vertical mergers like this one are routinely approved because they benefit

consumers without removing any competitor from the market," AT&T general counsel David McAtee said in a statement earlier Monday. "We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently."