    ×

    Mergers and Acquisitions

    Mergers & Acquisitions

    Watch: AT&T addresses Justice Department lawsuit to block its merger with Time Warner

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 5:30 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Time Warner and AT&T are holding a press conference to discuss the Justice Department's lawsuit to block the proposed merger between the media conglomerate and the telecommunications giant.

    AT&T has been preparing for litigation over the deal.

    "Vertical mergers like this one are routinely approved because they benefit
    consumers without removing any competitor from the market," AT&T general counsel David McAtee said in a statement earlier Monday. "We see no legitimate reason for our merger to be treated differently."

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.