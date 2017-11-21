UK's embattled government set for budget update — here's all you need to know

A new financial plan for the U.K. is due Wednesday, with the announcement seen as a proxy vote on Theresa May's leadership and pivotal for the embattled Conservative party.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond will reveal the U.K. government's official Autumn Budget, at a time when he's under pressure from all sides. Euroskeptics have criticized him for failing to be supportive of Brexit, while many are urging the government to ease up on austerity and deliver a "big and bold" budget to generate support for an embattled government.

Here, CNBC highlights what to look out for on Wednesday.