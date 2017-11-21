For $198,000 this company will build you a pop-up hotel in the middle of the Bolivian salt flats

Rowe said the meals were prepared by one of the best chefs in the country and a sommelier did wine pairings.

Blink prices start at $10,964 per person for a group of six taking a three-night experience in Morocco.

"Think of the far corners of the earth that you want to see but not just see — stay," says Harry Rowe, a Blink travel expert at Black Tomato. "Glaciers in Iceland, jungles in Guyana — places there aren't set-ups for travelers. What I'm doing is pinpointing your wildest dreams on a map, then making it all happen."

Rowe works with clients to customize every element of the trip, then travels to the destination to make it happen. "Simply put: If you dream it, we can build it," he says. "No limits."

Rowe oversees every aspect, from hiring a team to build the structure to working with local communities to source food, chefs and staff to collaborating with designers to curate and source tapestries, rugs, furs, tables and more. If you want to bring in Frette linens and a Hästens bed to a private island in Myanmar, he'll make it happen.