Entrepreneurs: Grab these last-minute tax breaks while you still can

If you're an entrepreneur, you're running out of time to reduce your 2017 tax bill.

That means it's time to whip out your receipts, review any upcoming payments and fund your retirement plans.

"For small business owners, accelerating deductions and deferring income is almost always part of year-end tax planning," said Gavin Morrissey, managing partner at Financial Strategy Associates in Needham, Massachusetts.

Only time will tell which elements of the House and Senate's tax bills will become law — and what effect that will have on tried-and-true strategies.

"We don't know what deferring income and accelerating expenses will do to them in 2018," Morrissey said.

But at least entrepreneurs have some certainty for finishing up this year. Here are a few steps you can take to wrap up your books for 2017.