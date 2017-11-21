Suddenly bullish Goldman sees a big 2018 for stocks due to 'rational exuberance'

The bullishness stems from an expectation that tax reform will generate greater corporate profits.

Under the Republican plan making its way through Congress, the corporate tax rate will get slashed from a highest-in-the-developed-world 35 percent to 20 percent and companies will be able to bring back the $2.5 trillion they have stashed overseas at sharply lower rates.

Though critics believe it will explode the national budget deficit and by extension the $20.5 trillion national debt, Goldman also sees the plan as a cash cow for corporate America.

Under the projections, earnings will grow 14 percent in 2018 and 5 percent the following year.

That would drive the market higher in the years ahead, with the S&P 500 hitting 3,000 in 2019 and 3,100 in 2010. The latter two years represent more muted gains than the 15.3 percent so far in 2017 and the big year in 2018, which Kostin attributes to flatter margins ahead.

In terms of sector benefits, the firm upgraded industrials to overweight "as the sector benefits from solid capex trends, anticipated tax reform, and strong global economic growth." Financials also are expected to benefit from higher interest rates and less regulation.

On the downside, the firm cut information technology to neutral, with Kostin noting that the sector generates the majority of its profits from overseas and will therefore reap fewer benefits from reform than domestic companies. The sector also is up a stunning 37 percent year to date and is trading at more than 19 times earnings, making it challenging from a value standpoint.

Kostin also outlined three strategies: Secular growth, or companies where sales growth is expected to rise at least 10 percent for multiple years without high valuations; firms that are investing in capital expenditures and research and development; and companies with a strong chance to be acquired.