If you're hoping to build retirement wealth in a health savings account, it helps to have a game plan.

There's a growing buzz and excitement around health savings accounts, or HSAs, Peter Stahl, a certified financial planner and president of Bedrock Business Results, told advisors last week at Schwab IMPACT 2017 in Chicago.

No wonder: HSAs have a triple tax advantage. Contributions are tax deductible, typically grow tax free and can be withdrawn without incurring taxes so long as you use them for qualified medical expenses. To use an HSA, you must be enrolled in a qualifying high-deductible health insurance plan.