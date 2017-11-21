Here's everything you need to know about Lowe's earnings

Lowe's is set to report third-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street is expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Thomson Reuters:

Earnings per share: $1.02.

Revenue: $16.59 billion.

Same-store sales: an increase of 4.6 percent.

In a push to lure younger shoppers, Lowe's has been experimenting with technology and opened up "smart home centers" in some of its stores ahead of the holidays.

Also earlier this year, Lowe's rolled out a virtual realty experience that offers do-it-yourself assistance through tutorials inside Lowe's Holoroom. Then, in September, Lowe's launched two new augmented reality apps — one for measuring an object, or distance, within the phone's camera view, and one for viewing images of furnishings, at scale, within a user's own home.

Analysts are upbeat about Stanley Black & Decker tapping Lowe's as the next retail destination for its Craftsman brand, which was bought from Sears Holdings in early 2017.

The home improvement sector within retail continues to outperform, with Home Depot posting impressive third-quarter same-store sales growth last week.

"We believe [Lowe's] mgnt could raise its full-year comp and EPS outlook to the extent it factors in storm recovery activity into its 4Q expectations," BTIG analyst Alan Rifkin wrote in a recent note to clients.

"Even before the storms, Lowe's entered 3Q with significant momentum as July comped +7.9%. In addition, summer was extended this year, which could benefit Lowe's given its significant outdoor exposure."

Lowe's shares have climbed more than 14 percent in 2017.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.