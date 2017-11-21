Watch out for 'porch pirates' who want to steal your holiday gift packages

You're not the only one eagerly anticipating the arrival of all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday purchases.

Package theft is more common than you may think, especially if you live in a rural area, according to an October study conducted by Blink, a video security company. The firm surveyed more than 10,000 U.S. consumers, and found that prevalence of that kind of theft varies widely.

States with the highest rates of package theft, compared with the national average, are:

1. North Dakota (26 times more likely to have a package stolen)

2. Vermont (16.5 times more likely)

3. Alaska (8 times more likely)

4. New Mexico (6 times more likely)

(Click to enlarge map, to see how your state fares.)