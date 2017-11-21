Rep. John Conyers confirms sexual harassment settlement, but denies wrongdoing

Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., on Tuesday confirmed in a statement that his congressional office settled a 2015 complaint by a female staffer who said she was fired because she resisted Conyers' sexual advances.

But, Conyers said, "I expressly and vehemently denied the allegations made against me," when they were first leveled, and he continues to do so.

The statement was in response to reporting by Buzzfeed, which obtained affidavits from Conyers' staffers related to the sexual harassment complaint.

In them, staffers described how Conyers "repeatedly made sexual advances to female staff that included requests for sex acts, contacting and transporting other women with whom they believed Conyers was having affairs, caressing their hands sexually, and rubbing their legs and backs in public."

The 2015 complaint was eventually settled for $27,000, paid for out of Conyers' congressional office budget. A confidentiality clause prohibited the accuser from speaking publicly about the arrangement.

Conyers, the powerful ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, is the latest member of Congress to be confronted publicly with allegations of sexual misconduct, part of a wave flood of allegations against powerful men which began with reports on sexual misconduct settlements reached by disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

In Washington, high profile allegations have been leveled in recent weeks against Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., have and Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore. Franken issued an apology, but Moore has denied nine separate allegations of sexual misconduct made by women dating back to the late 1970's. Two of these women say that Moore sexually assaulted them when they were minors.

Below is Conyers' full statement: