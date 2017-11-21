3 things Richard Branson learned about business by watching babies learn to walk

Want to enhance your business acumen? Then take a note from Richard Branson's playbook — watch how babies learn to walk.
In a recent blog post, the Virgin founder says that "playing an active role as a father and a grandfather has taught me so much and definitely made me a better businessman."
Specifically, watching his children and grandchildren learn to walk has not only been exciting, but he says it taught him three crucial lessons that you can apply to business. Notably, to always pick yourself up, consistently practice and to exercise patience.