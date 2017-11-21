3 things Richard Branson learned about business by watching babies learn to walk

When babies are learning to walk, says Branson, they stand up on wobbly legs, fall over, struggle to get up and fall over again before finally taking their first steps.

Businesses evolve in much the same way.

"In business, you will never get everything right the first time," says Branson. "Learn to dust yourself off and get up quickly when things don't go your way."

Branson has experienced many failures as he's expanded the Virgin brand and has pulled the plug on several ventures. "But I've always tried to learn from my mistakes and see challenges as opportunities," he writes.

A recent disappointment was the April merger between Virgin America and Alaska Airlines due to increasing competitive pressure among airlines.

Though the serial entrepreneur initially expressed displeasure over the partnership, he quickly realized that the important thing to do going forward was to ensure commitment to its customers. So Branson focused on providing a top-notch Virgin experience with new services like fleetwide WiFi and an on-demand food ordering platform.