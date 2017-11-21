Salesforce earnings: 39 cents a share vs expected EPS of 37 cents

Enterprise software company Salesforce on Tuesday will announce earnings results for the third quarter of its 2018 fiscal year, which ended on Oct. 31. The company will hold a conference call with financial analysts 5 p.m. Eastern time.

EPS: Excluding certain items, 37 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Revenue: $2.65 billion as expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters.

Almost all of Salesforce's revenue comes from subscriptions and support, and analysts are expecting that business segment to generate $2.45 billion in revenue, which would be up 23.4 percent, according to FactSet.

The results are coming two weeks after Salesforce operating chief Keith Block hinted at strong results for the quarter.

"Obviously, we just finished Q3 -- can't talk about it too much because we're in a quiet period -- suffice to say -- very, very pleased with the results and the execution you'll see, hopefully. Hopefully we'll make everybody in this room happy," Block said at the company's annual investor day.

And some analysts have been positive about the company in the days leading up to earnings.

"Our checks indicated that its large deal pipeline remains strong while the competitors remain at bay," Mizuho analysts Abhey Lamba and Parthiv Varadarajan wrote in a Nov. 12 note.

In its fiscal second quarter, Salesforce beat expectations and raised its guidance for the entire fiscal year. In its fiscal third quarter, Salesforce refreshed its Service Cloud offering and went live on public cloud provider Amazon Web Services' data center infrastructure in Canada.

In terms of guidance, analysts expect the company to produce 34 cents in earnings per share, excluding certain items, and $2.79 billion in revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter, according to Thomson Reuters.

Salesforce stock is up 57 percent since the beginning of the year, according to FactSet.

